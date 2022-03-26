Scooter rider dies after being struck by 2 cars, San Jose police say

A man on a motorized scooter was killed after being struck by two drivers who fled after colliding with him Saturday, San Jose police said.

A gray 2017 Honda sedan struck the scooter rider first on Lucretia Avenue near Taji Drive around 1:53 a.m., police said. A mid-sized SUV then hit the downed rider, according to police.

The drivers of both vehicles fled.

The rider, identified only as an adult male, died at a hospital, authorities said.

San Jose police said that 24 people have died in 23 collisions this year.

San Jose police are searching for both motorists.