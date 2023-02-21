Expand / Collapse search
Scooter rider injured in San Francisco hit-andrun

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

A scooter rider was injured in a San Francisco hit-and-run.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a collision where a person riding a scooter was injured in what appears to be a hit-and-run.

The incident occurred Sunday night at Geary Boulevard and Larkin streets.

A witness who did not want to be identified said the collision appeared to have started with a suspect trying to escape police, and hit the man riding the scooter.

The witness said he saw "tens of police cars" chasing the suspect. 

No more information was immediately available. 