Convicted murderer Scott Peterson was back in a Redwood City courtroom Monday as his attorneys battled prosecutors over access to evidence he believes will prove his innocence.

Peterson, who appeared via Zoom, is serving a life sentence for killing his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Connor back in 2002.

Peterson’s attorney, Paula Mitchell, director of the Los Angeles Innocence Project, said the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office is refusing to turn over evidence the defense believes will show Peterson was not responsible for the killings.

Mitchell said there is a "mountain of exculpatory evidence" that appears to be missing, including interviews from men linked to a burglary across the street from the Peterson home in Modesto. The defense believes those burglars could have taken Laci.

Prosecutors have said the burglary has nothing to do with the Peterson case and that the defense is on a fishing expedition.

Prosecutor Ahnna Reicks said Peterson’s attorneys are asking for "anything and everything except the kitchen sink."

Original trial prosecutor Birgit Fladager read a statement from Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha.

Rocha said she and her family will never be released from their own prison and that Peterson’s repeated claims of new evidence were like "ripping a scab from a wound.

Rocha said Peterson's motives lie more in securing release from prison than in proving his innocence.

Rocha ended her statement by saying, "When will this end?"

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza said these kinds of hearings are emotionally grueling but necessary.

"All our hearts go out to them, but this is how our criminal justice system works, to be sure that we have the right person in custody," said Cardoza, a former prosecutor who now works as a criminal defense attorney.

Peterson’s sister, Susan Caudillo and his sister-in-law Janey Peterson, attended court on Monday. They declined to comment on the proceedings.

Both sides indicated Monday they’ve agreed on a DNA lab that will test a piece of duct tape found on Laci’s body during her autopsy.

Judge Elizabeth Hill of the San Mateo County Superior Court indicated she would provide a written decision on the evidence dispute at a future time.