Scott Peterson's new attorneys from Innocence Project seek DNA testing

Attorneys with the Los Angeles Innocence Project on Tuesday will go before a San Mateo County judge, hoping to argue for DNA testing to help prove Scott Peterson did not kill his pregnant wife.

"This is a last ditch effort for Scott," said legal analyst Michael Cardoza. "If they find new evidence, then they will ask for a new trial."

The closely watched hearing begins at 9 a.m. in San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City.

Peterson is expected to join the proceedings via Zoom while his attorneys appear in person.

Peterson is serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him of killing Laci Peterson and their unborn son Connor in 2002.

The family lived in Modesto.

Laci Peterson's body surfaced along the Richmond shoreline in 2003 after Modesto police say Scott Peterson took her body aboard his boat and dumped it in San Francisco Bay.

Peterson maintained his innocence throughout the case and said he had been going fishing in the bay.

Lawyers with the project are asking Judge Elizabeth Hill to approve DNA testing of items in the original case.

The Christmas 2002 disappearance of Laci Peterson drew national headlines.

With evidence mounting against him, Peterson did a sit-down with Court TV anchor and former KTVU reporter Ted Rowlands and pleaded his case to the public.

The trial was held in San Mateo County because of extensive publicity in the Modesto area, but Stanislaus County prosecutors pressed their case against Peterson before the late Judge Alfred Delucchi in Redwood City.

