SCU Lighting Complex Fire 88 percent contained

Bay City News
TRACY, CA - AUGUST 18: Part of the SCU Lightning Complex Incident wildland fire burns in the hills near Corral Hollow Road in San Joaquin County between Tracy and Livermore, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

California's second-largest wildfire ever is now 88 percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials. 

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire remains at 396,624 acres.

The fire, spread across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito counties, is expected to be fully contained by Sept. 12.

The fire, started by lightning, began Aug. 16., and has destroyed over 175 structures, and damaged 23 structures. 

Three firefighters and two civilians have suffered injuries. 