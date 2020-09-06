SCU Lighting Complex Fire 88 percent contained

article

California's second-largest wildfire ever is now 88 percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

The SCU Lightning Complex Fire remains at 396,624 acres.

The fire, spread across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito counties, is expected to be fully contained by Sept. 12.

The fire, started by lightning, began Aug. 16., and has destroyed over 175 structures, and damaged 23 structures.

Three firefighters and two civilians have suffered injuries.