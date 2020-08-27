SCU Lightning Complex: Fire crews reach 35% containment

With weather conditions continuing to help, Cal Fire crews continue to beat back the SCU Lightning Complex Fire spanning across five counties, including three in the Bay Area.

As of Thursday, the fires had scorched 368,000 acres and was 35% contained, a 10% improvement from the day before.

A total of 20,000 structures remained threatened and 26 structures were destroyed or damaged. No one has died in this series of blazes, considered to be California's largest complex of fires in state history.

California wildfires devour the equivalent of Delaware; vary in size and devastation

Cal Fire crews have now been working for 12 consecutive days, battling more than 700 blazes, which have burned more than 1 million acres, or about 1% of the Golden State's overall landmass.

That's roughly the size of the state of Delaware.

FIRE ZONES

Deer Zone: [Contra Costa County]

Calaveras Zone: [Alameda County / Santa Clara County / Stanislaus County]

Canyon Zone: [Stanislaus County / San Joaquin County/Merced County]

Evacuations Orders: Santa Clara County:

(8/25/20 7:00 AM)

Zone 2A

East of the fire perimeter to Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd.

West of Mines Rd. and San Antonio Rd. to the fire perimeter

South of the Alameda/ Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 130

North of Hwy 130 to the Alameda/ Santa Clara County Line

Zone 3A

East of San Felipe Rd. to the Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line

South of Mt. Hamilton/Hwy 130

West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line to San Felipe Rd.

Zone 5

East of Shingle Valley Rd. and everything East of Anderson Lake, East of Coyote Creek,

East of Coyote Reservoir, East of Roop Rd. East of Leavesley Rd., East of Crews Rd.,

East of Ferguson Rd.

East and North of Hwy 152

West of the Merced County Line, North of Hwy 152

South of Metcalf Rd. at Shingle Valley Rd., East to the Stanislaus County Line

Zone 9

South of the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County line to Del Puerto Canyon Rd.

East of Mines Rd to Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line

North of Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to Alameda/Santa Clara County Line in between Mines Rd. and the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County

West of Santa Clara/Stanislaus County Line to Mines Rd. in between the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line and Del Puerto Canyon Rd.

Stanislaus County:

Zone 7A:

Remainder of Stanislaus county within the current fire perimeter

Alameda County:

Zone 12:

All of Mines Road, south of Mile Marker 10 to the county line

Zone 15F:

South of fire perimeter to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

San Joaquin County:

Zone 10A:

South of the fire perimeter to the Alameda & Stanislaus County Line

Evacuation Warnings:

San Joaquin County:

Zone 10B:

South of West Corral Hollow Road to the fire perimeter, to the Alameda County Line and Stanislaus County Line

West of I-580 to Alameda county line outside the fire perimeter

East of the Alameda county line to I-580 and the Stanislaus county line outside the fire

perimeter North of the San Joaquin/Stanislaus County Line to Corral Hollow Rd, outside the fire perimeter

Stanislaus County:

Zone 7B:

Everything within the fire perimeter South of Orestimba Rd. and Orestimba Creek to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line

West of the fire perimeter to the I-5

North of the Stanislaus/Merced County Line to Orestimba Rd. and Orestimba Creek

East of the I-5 in between Orestimba Rd. and the Stanislaus/Merced County Line to the fire perimeter

Stanislaus County:

Zone 7C:

South of Orestimba Rd. and Orestimba Creek to the Stanislaus/Merced County Line

West of I-5 to the fire perimeter

North of the Stanislaus/Merced County Line to Orestimba Rd. and Orestimba Creek

East of the fire perimeter to I-5

Zone 78:

All areas of Diablo Grande Pkwy and the Diablo Grande Community have been lifted to an evacuation warning to residents only.

Alameda County:

Zone 15A:

South of Tesla Rd., South of the Livermore City limits (excluding the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton), South of Hwy 84 in between Vineyard Ave. and I-680, South of I-680 to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line.

West of the Alameda/San Joaquin County Line to the Livermore city limits, to Calaveras Rd

North of fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line to Hwy 84, to the Livermore city limits

Zone 15B:

South of Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter and the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

East of Calaveras Rd. at Welch Creek Rd. to the fire perimeter

Zone 19:

Inside of the Ohlone Fire Perimeter

Santa Clara County:

Zone 2B:

East of Sierra Rd. and Felter Rd., East of Milpitas and San Jose City Limits to the fire perimeter

North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to the Alameda/Santa Clara County Line

*Marsh Rd. remains closed at the fire perimeter located at Arroyo Hondo Bridge

Santa Clara County:

Zone 3B:

West of San Felipe Rd. to the San Jose City Limits

North of Metcalf Rd. to the San Jose City Limits

East of San Jose City Limits to San Felipe Rd.

South of San Jose City Limits to Metcalf Rd.

Santa Clara County:

Zone 3C:

Quimby Rd.north to Hwy 130

East of San Jose city limits to Mt. Hamilton Rd

South of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Quimby Rd.

Hamilton Rd. west to the San Jose City Limits

Zone 4A:

North of Magnolia Ct. and Magnolia Way,

East of Lower Thomas Grade along the East Dunne Corridor

East of Hwy 101 to Meltcalf Rd., East of Coyote Creek, East of Cochrane Rd., East of Hill Rd., South of Main Ave. North of Dunne Ave., West of Shingle Valley Rd. and Anderson Lake, to include the Jackson Oaks and Holiday Lake Estates.

South of Metcalf Rd.

Zone 4B:

South of Dunne Ave. and West of Lower Thomas Grade, East of Hill Rd.,

North of Maple Ave., Foothill Ave., North San Martin Ave., East of New Ave. North of Roop Rd.,

West of Coyote Creek and Coyote Lake

Zone 6:

East of Lovers Lane and the Santa County Line

South of Hwy 152 to the San Benito County Line West to the Merced County Line

North of the San Benito County Line to Hwy 152

Merced County:

Zone 14:

North of Hwy 152 to I-5 to the Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line

West of the I-5 EXCLUDING THE COMMUNITY OF SANTA NELLA East of Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line to the Delta-Mendota

South of the Stanislaus County Line to Hwy 152

Temporary Evacuation Points:

Creekside Middle School:535 Peregrine Dr, Patterson, CA 95363

Milpitas Library: 160 N Main St Milpitas, CA 95035

Ann Sobrato High School – Performing Arts Building: 401 Burnett Ave. Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Road Closures:

HMines Road at DelValle Road. DelValle residents only. (Dublin CHP) The intersection of Mines Road, Del Puerto Canyon Road, and San Antonio Valley Road. No Traffic north or south (west) from intersection. (Dublin CHP) Quimby Road at Mount Hamilton Road. Hard Closure. (San Jose CHP) Metcalf Road at San Felipe Road. No traffic south of the intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)

E. Dunne Ave at Holiday. No traffic east of the intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP) Roop at Coyote Reservoir. No traffic north or east of intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP)

Canada at 152. No traffic north of the intersection. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP) .

Bell Station, north of 152. No traffic north of 152. (Hollister-Gilroy CHP) .

Animal Evacuation Points:

County of Santa Clara Animal Services: (408) 686-3900

For the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County, Morgan Hill, and Gilroy

Hold Your Horses Livestock: (925)584-1976

Large Animals in Canyon Zone

Alameda County Animal Services: (925)803-7041

Large and Small animal shelter and assistance

Damages and Losses

Confirmed Damage to Property, Injuries, and Fatalities

6 Structures Damaged

Residential, Commercial and Other

37 Structures Destroyed

Residential, Commercial and Other

5 Injuries

Confirmed Fire Personnel and Civilian Injuries