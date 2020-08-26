California wildfires devour the equivalent of Delaware; vary in size and devastation

article

Cal Fire crews said early Wednesday that they're still going strong, 11 days into a statewide firefight, which has burned more than 1 million acres, or about 1% of the Golden State's overall landmass.

That's roughly the size of the state of Delaware.

Firefighters have repeatedly told the public that they are short on resources and weary from working three-day shifts in a row.

The massive fires also came much earlier in the season than expected and complications from the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of inmate crews have pushed crews to their extreme limits.

“Between the fires in Southern California and these, they’ve been going nonstop,” said Tim Edwards, president of the union representing state firefighters. “Fatigue is really starting to set in, but they’re doing it.”

Yet still, more than a week after lightning strikes sparked wildfires across the state, their efforts were paying off, and the nature of the fires varied in size, destruction and death tolls.

Residents leave thank you posters for firefighters at the Alameda County fairgrounds. Aug. 25, 2020

In terms of the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, California's largest wildfire spanning seven counties including three in the Bay Area, crews had contained 25% of the blaze by Wednesday. The fires had burned nearly 366,000 acres.

Despite the massive nature of the fire, no one had died and just 27 structures had either been damaged or destroyed.

To compare, the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, had burned far less land: 80,000 acres.

But it has been far more destructive in terms of ripping through homes and buildings, destroying more than 530 structures.

And in terms of human life, the LNU Lightning Complex, burning about 357,000 acres mostly in the North Bay, had killed the most people. The death toll on Wednesday stood at five. And it had destroyed or damaged the most buildings: At least 1,200.

Combined, the state's blazes have killed at least seven people, burned some 1,300 homes and other buildings, and prompted evacuation orders that still affect about 140,000 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.