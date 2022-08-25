Pleasant Hill 14-year-old still missing after nearly a week

The principal of a high school in Pleasant Hill is helping spread the word about the disappearance of a student who was last since on Saturday.

Lila Petrik, 14, of Pleasant Hill may have left her house with a friend, while heading toward Antioch, according to authorities.

Petrik is a freshman at College Park High School where the school year had just started. She had only attended seven days of school before she went missing.

Principal Kevin Honey said he’s been in touch with Petrik’s mother as they try to get the word out about her disappearance.

"It’s just very sad," Honey said. "We just hope for Lila’s safe return to school as soon as she can and back to her home so her family feels better."

Investigators described Lila Petrik as white, with long brown hair, brown eyes, standing about 5'04" tall and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pleasant Hill Police.