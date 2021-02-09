4 held after shootout with Fremont police

Four people are in custody Tuesday after they led Fremont police on a chase in a stolen car to a dead-end street, where one suspect exchanged gunfire with officers, authorities. said

The incident that began around 4:45 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen BMW near Auto Mall and Cushing parkways, said Fremont police Capt. Sean Washington.

The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase to the dead of Stevenson Boulevard below I-880. The occupants ran from the car, and one of them opened fire, police said.

"One suspect fired several rounds at the pursuing officers. Officers returned fire at the suspect and established a perimeter around the area," Washington said. "Fortunately, no officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire."

Two juveniles were taken into custody shortly thereafter, but at least one armed suspect escaped. Later Tuesday night, police said two more suspects had been taken into custody. One of those suspects was taken to the hospital after a takedown by a police K-9.

Advertisement

Air units, drones and K9 units from other local law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, including officers from Newark, Milpitas, Union City and East Bay Regional Park Police as well as California Highway Patrol.