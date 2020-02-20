Search for missing Palo Alto couple switches to recovery mission

The search for a missing Palo Alto couple who vanished from the Inverness area last week has turned over to a recovery mission.

Search and rescue teams have worked tirelessly to locate the couple who was last seen Friday afternoon near the cottage they rented. But searchers have found no sign of them.

Crews set out on Tomales Bay Wednesday morning in boats, focusing their search around the waters near Shell Beaches One and Two, the beaches nearest to where Carol Kiparsky, 77, and Ian Irwin, 72, were staying.

Authorities believe they may have gone for a hike and got lost. Their phones and other belongings were still at their cottage. Previous searches took place on land.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said at this point, the search for the couple has entered the next stage— recovery.

