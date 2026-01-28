Search for missing Mill Valley woman, 73

The Brief Judy Gilbert, 73, has been missing from Mill Valley since Sunday. Detectives believe she may have wandered away from her residence and into nearby wooded areas. Authorities asked anyone with information about Gilbert’s whereabouts or who may have seen someone matching her description to contact Mill Valley police.



Search and rescue teams continued their efforts for a fourth day Wednesday in Mill Valley as authorities looked for a 73-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police said Judy Gilbert was last seen near her home in a neighborhood close to the Mill Valley Golf Course.

Detectives believe she may have wandered away from her residence and into nearby wooded areas. Investigators have not found any trace of her since she was reported missing.

Gilbert is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue parka jacket, a purple beanie, black pants and black shoes. Family members contacted police Sunday afternoon to report her missing.

Authorities said part of their concern stems from a phone call Gilbert abruptly ended moments before she was reported missing. Police said she left her phone at her home and may not have had resources with her beyond her purse.

"We’re unaware of her having any actual resources with her other than her purse," said Sgt. David Kollerer of the Mill Valley Police Department. "She left her phone at her residence, so it’s hard to locate her. The weather, especially with the cold, has been a challenge, and also with her small frame and stature, we are concerned."

Family members said Gilbert has a condition that causes her to walk slowly and take small steps. Over the past several days, hundreds of people have participated in search and rescue efforts.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Gilbert’s whereabouts or who may have seen someone matching her description to contact Mill Valley police.