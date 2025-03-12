Search for suspect who decapitated dead sea lion in Bodega Bay

The Brief A dead sea lion was decapitated at Doren Regional Park in Bodega Bay on Christmas, according to NOAA Fisheries. Authorities said a witness reported seeing a man use an 8-inch knife to decapitate the mammal. NOAA Fisheries is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a civil penalty or criminal conviction.



Authorities are searching for a suspect who decapitated a dead sea lion in Bodega Bay on Christmas Day.

Doren Regional Park

What we know:

The sea lion was found dead at Doran Regional Park in Bodega Bay on Christmas. Later that day, a park staff member discovered that someone had decapitated the animal, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service’s law enforcement branch, also known as NOAA Fisheries.

A witness described the suspect as a man with a tan complexion, between 30 and 40 years old, dressed in all black, and riding a black fat-tire e-bike. The suspect was seen using an 8-inch black knife to remove the sea lion’s head, placing it in a clear plastic bag, and riding away, authorities said.

$20K reward

What you can do:

Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, capturing or killing sea lions is prohibited. Violations carry civil penalties of up to $34,457 and up to one year in prison.

The government agency is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a civil penalty or criminal conviction, the agency said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NOAA’s 24/7 enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964.