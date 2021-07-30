Search teams to resume looking for East Bay runner after mysterious disappearance

Authorities will resume their search for an East Bay runner who failed to return from a run at Pleasanton Ridge nearly three weeks ago.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office and Pleasanton Police Department said they will again deploy their search and rescue teams to the area on Saturday to look for signs of 37-year-old Philip Kreycik. This comes after authorities called off the search almost two weeks ago.

Recently, volunteers, who have persisted to look for the Berkeley father despite an official halting of the search, pointed police to an area near Tehan Canyon, about a mile away from Moller Ranch, which is where Kreycik is said to have started his run.

Even though there have been no new clues or pieces of evidence into Kreycik's disappearance, the volunteers have identified an area near the Tehan Canyon that authorities said they need to take a deeper look at, Lt Erik Silacci said. He did not elaborate.

Tehan Canyon is about a mile from Moller Ranch where Kreycik started his run and left his car and phone behind.

Kreycik's wife reported him missing on July 14 after he didn't return from his midday run.

Kreycik would track his frequent long runs on an app connected to a wearable fitness tracker.

But his run wasn't recorded that day because he left his phone inside his car, so police couldn't pinpoint his location.

His wife allowed police to access his phone and they learned that Kreycik planned to run six to eight miles that day.

Authorities said that area was searched.

Search dogs picked up his scent, but lost it after a short distance; it's believed the smell of him was eroded by the 100-degree heat and wind.

What seems unusual is that in a park that has hundreds of visitors daily, not one person has said they saw Kreycik running.

Kreycik is a scientist and married with two children. He has no history of instability.

About 120 people plan to meet at Foothill High School in Pleasanton on Saturday to search for Kreycik.

The school has served as the meeting point for search and rescue efforts for weeks.