Search underway for missing 17-year-old swimmer along Santa Cruz County coast

A desperate search has been launched in Santa Cruz County for a teenage swimmer who went missing while body surfing off Laguna Creek Beach.

The swimmer, identified as 17-year-old Cash Ebright, was last seen on Monday.

California State Parks Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told KTVU that the incident was reported shortly before 6:00 p.m. at Laguna Creek Beach, roughly three miles south of the town of Davenport.

He was last seen at the southern portion of the beach, according to McKenna.

"The juvenile was not located and a continued search is ongoing this morning," she said.

Search crews have been looking for missing 17-year-old Cash Ebright last seen body surfing off Laguna Creek Beach in Santa Cruz County on Sept. 20, 2021.



The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office said its agency along with the Highway Patrol, Santa Cruz Fire, and Cal Fire have been assisting in the search efforts.

On Monday evening, helicopter crews from Cal Fire and the CHP were seen along the shoreline.

A Highway Patrol helicopter unit helped in the search for 17-year-old Cash Ebright who went missing while body surfing off comb shoreline around Laguna Creek Beach in Santa Cruz County on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

"Cash was body surfing in the area and was last seen wearing black swim trunks," sheriff’s officials said on Tuesday, adding, "Our search for Cash will continue this morning around Laguna State Beach."

On Facebook, Santa Cruz fire officials shared news of the missing teen along with warnings about the dangers of getting into the water along the coast and falling victim to rogue or sleeper waves.

"Sadly another person has gone missing while swimming up the coast," fire officials said. "Not all beaches are recommended for swimming or wading. These areas can be spectacular to look at but can be lethal to those caught unaware along the shoreline."