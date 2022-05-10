Search underway for missing 75-year-old from Half Moon Bay

article

San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials asked the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old woman, described as being at-risk and requiring around-the-clock care.

Investigators said Sandra Reboli was last seen on Monday in Half Moon Bay.

She’s 5’1" tall, 150 pounds, with shoulder-length brownish-gray hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said Reboli was driving a sage-green Lexus ES330 with California license plate #8UTE616.

"She is considered at risk due to age and medical concerns," they said.

Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts was urged to call 911.