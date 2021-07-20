Search underway for missing Berkeley teen

Berkeley police on Tuesday asked the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Berkeley police asked the public to help locate 15-year-old Pooja Nafri who was last seen around midnight on July 20, 2021.

Investigators said Pooja Nafri was last seen in the southwest area of the city around midnight.

The teen was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a medium build and long black hair. Police said she may be wearing a blue jean jacket and white sandals.

Officers said the disappearance was out of character for the teen and that given that she's a juvenile, they considered her at risk.

Anyone with information about Nafri's whereabouts was urged to contact Berkeley police or the nearest public safety agency.