Volunteers continue search for missing Berkeley runner

A volunteer search team gathered to find the missing runner, Philip Kreycik, 37, in Berkeley on Sunday.

No new leads were created during the search with 169 volunteers over the weekend, the search team said.

SEE ALSO: Search for missing Berkeley runner draws help from beyond Bay Area

Kreycik was first reported missing last Saturday when he did not return from a run in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

Advertisement

The Alameda county search and rescue team ended their official search on Wednesday and scaled back to a "limited objective" mode, authorities said.