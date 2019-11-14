Second boy, 16, arrested in connection with Antioch shooting death of 17-year-old girl

article

A second teen - also a 16-year-old boy - has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Oakley girl in a drug transaction that went bad, Antioch police said.

Police did not name this suspect, or the first 16-year-old boy they took into custody after 17-year-old Aliciabelen "A.B." Villa was killed on Nov. 5 about 7 p.m. in the residential area of Morro and La Jolla drives. Both boys are juveniles and it wasn't immediately clear if they were going to be charged as adults or if they have attorneys.

A.B.'s 17-year-old boyfriend was injured during the shooting, but was able to drive himself and his girlfriend to Kaiser Antioch Medical Center on Sand Creek Road.

A.B., who lost her mother to cancer last month, died in the emergency room at Kaiser. Her boyfriend survived and has not publicly spoken about what happened that night. She attended Freedom High School in Oakley and leaves behind several brothers.

The Bay Area News Group reported that according to a detective's sworn statement, A.B. and her boyfriend were about to sell a small amount of marijuana or pills to the 16-year-olds.

During the transaction, A.B.'s boyfriend argued with one of the boys, who refused to pay up front. The detective's statement indicates that one of the boys allegedly pulled out a gun. A.B.'s boyfriend started to drive off, prompting the second boy to fire.

Police arrested the first 16-year-old last week, after searching his Antioch residence and finding 15 guns, none of which are believed to have been used in the shooting, according to court records.

A bullet hole is found in a car window after a double Antioch shooting. Nov. 5, 2019

Antioch police officers surround a car after a 17-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old boy was shot. Nov. 5, 2019