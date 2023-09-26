Expand / Collapse search

Second pedestrian in San Jose hit and killed in just under 24 hours

By KTVU staff
San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A second pedestrian has been hit and killed by a vehicle in San Jose in just under 24 hours. 

Police said a man was reported dead just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday on North Jackson Avenue, not far from Alum Rock Avenue. 

The driver stayed to talk to police. 

The circumstances of what happened have not yet been made public. Video at the scene showed a large big rig parked alongside a convenience store, surrounded by crime scene tape 

On Monday about 6:20 a.m., a man was crossing Willow Street heading westbound at Meridian Avenue. That is when a woman driving a Honda Civic southbound on Meridian Avenue, struck and killed the man.

Police said the man was in the crosswalk but was crossing against a solid red light. 

Tuesday's death  marks the 23nd fatal collision involving a pedestrian this year, and 38th fatal traffic accident.

These numbers represent a decrease from the same period last year when there were 26 fatal collisions between pedestrians and vehicles and 48 fatal traffic accidents.