See if you are owed unclaimed money in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County has nearly $90,000 in unclaimed money that belongs to some of its residents and businesses.

The Santa Clara County Department of Tax and Collection recently published a list of 127 residents and businesses who are owed a portion of the $89,017 in unclaimed money.

Residents or businesses who are on the list have until Nov. 11 to submit a claim.

The unclaimed money comes from overpayments, duplicate payments, adjustment of charges, and payments to victims who cannot be located, among other reasons.

"DTAC is committed to issue the funds to owners of the unclaimed money," said Sylvia Jefferson, director of the Department of Tax and Collections. "We encourage individuals and businesses to file a claim if they believe that they may be rightful owners of the funds based on the published list."

The department said it has made several attempts to locate the payees, but was unsuccessful.

Those who want to see if their name is on the published list can click here. People who are owed money can submit a claim online or by mail along with copies of supporting documentation. They must be filed by November 11.