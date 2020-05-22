See's Candies restarts production at San Francisco, Los Angeles kitchens

article

Sees Candies has resumed production at its San Francisco and Los Angeles kitchens after being forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While your favorite treats from the company are still in their candy lineup, some of them may not be available immediately. "You can almost say we're starting from scratch," the company said in an email sent to customers.

That means you may have to open your tastebuds up to some new flavors.

See's is also offering contact free pickup at select locations, but orders must be made online.

There designated pickup areas located just outside the store that supports social distancing for customer and employees.

These Sees Candies locations in the Bay Area offer curbside pickup:

210 El Camino Real

South San Francisco, CA 94080

(650) 761-2490

1088 E. Brokaw Road, Suite 50

San Jose, CA 95131

(408) 392-0697

1238 W El Camino Real

Sunnyvale, CA 94087

(408) 720-0334

333 S Mcdowell Blvd.

Petaluma, CA 94954

(707) 778-2213