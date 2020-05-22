See's Candies restarts production at San Francisco, Los Angeles kitchens
SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - Sees Candies has resumed production at its San Francisco and Los Angeles kitchens after being forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While your favorite treats from the company are still in their candy lineup, some of them may not be available immediately. "You can almost say we're starting from scratch," the company said in an email sent to customers.
That means you may have to open your tastebuds up to some new flavors.
See's is also offering contact free pickup at select locations, but orders must be made online.
There designated pickup areas located just outside the store that supports social distancing for customer and employees.
These Sees Candies locations in the Bay Area offer curbside pickup:
210 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 761-2490
1088 E. Brokaw Road, Suite 50
San Jose, CA 95131
(408) 392-0697
1238 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
(408) 720-0334
333 S Mcdowell Blvd.
Petaluma, CA 94954
(707) 778-2213