Self-employed can now apply for unemployment in California

Californians who are self-employed -- but lost their jobs because of the coronavirus shutdown -- can start applying for unemployment benefits starting on Tuesday.

According to the California Employment Development Department, those who are covered include:

Independent contractors

Self employed

People with a long work history

People who have exhausted their regular benefits

Those who must self-certify that their business and livelihood have been impacted by COVID-19

The weekly minimum is $167. But for the months of March to July, federal funds will provide an extra $600 a week for people who qualify.

A Bay Area data analytics startup says that the extra assistance will be needed.

"Our forecast for the Bay Area is that the unemployment is, at its peak, related to coronavirus, the economic impact will be 27 percent," said Doug Milnes, a data analytics chief with MoneyGeek.com

More than 20 percent of California's workforce has already filed for jobless benefits since the middle of last month.

Experts say the problem could become worse, as more companies are expected to file for bankruptcy.

These unemployment benefits for the self-employed, are good for up to a total of 39 weeks.

