Semi-truck involved in Crockett crash, narrowly misses home

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The Brief A semi-truck and at least two other vehicles were involved in a crash in Crockett on Monday. The semi-truck narrowly missed crashing into a home, although some property was damaged by two other vehicles involved in the crash. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.



A semi-truck involved in a crash in Crockett on Monday remains at the scene where it narrowly missed crashing into a home.

What we know:

SkyFOX flew above the crash at Johnson Street and Columbus Avenue as California Highway Patrol officers, deputies with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, and the Crockett Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire department said CHP is the lead agency in the investigation.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in what appears to be a crash involving three vehicles. The other vehicles appeared to be a white Ford pickup truck and another white vehicle. According to information from the CHP, the semi-truck collided into a fire hydrant at around 3 p.m. This is in an area where the road winds into a hairpin turn.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A semi-truck involved in a crash in Crockett narrowly missed a home. March 30, 2026.

The semi-truck's cab was seen hanging over an embankment of landscaped property while most of the trailer remained on the road at an awkward angle.

A large tow-truck arrived on the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m. The semi-truck has yet to be attached to the tow truck.

We have sent a crew to the scene to gather more information on what happened. We will keep you posted on this developing story as it develops.

The Source California Highway Patrol, Crockett Fire Department, SkyFOX