Sen. Laphonza Butler tests positive for COVID-19

After just a week on the job, Sen. Laphonza Butler, California's newest senator, has tested positive for COVID-19.

"After a busy [first week] on the job, I have tested positive for COVID-19 [and] am experiencing mild symptoms. Per CDC guidelines I will be isolating while the Senate is in session and working remotely," Butler posted on social media.

Butler's positive test comes after the senator has conducted numerous media interviews and attended events up and down the state.

On Friday, Butler met with SEIU members who work as custodians, secretaries and other positions for the San Francisco Unified School District. The SFUSD members recently voted to authorize a strike for increased pay and better work conditions.

Earlier in the week, Butler, alongside Sen. Alex Padilla, gave her first television interview to Fox 11 in Los Angeles, KTVU's sister station. During which, Butler declined to give a straight answer on whether she intends to run for Senate in 2024.