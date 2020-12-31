Sen. Perdue, wife in quarantine after coming in contact with someone with COVID-19

article

Senator David Perdue said Thursday afternoon he and his wife will be in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with someone on his campaign who tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement sent to FOX 5 reads:

"This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19. Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available."

Perdue’s campaign did not say how long he plans to stay in quarantine, but guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control say those exposed to the virus can resume normal activities after seven days if they have a negative test result.

Following that guidance would keep Perdue in isolation for the remainder of the campaign.

Both Perdue and fellow GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler are on Georgia’s runoff ballot Tuesday. Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Perdue’s campaign did not identify the worker who tested positive for the virus.

The senators were scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon at a concert featuring country music star Riley Green at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Gainesville. They were also both scheduled to be at a rally in Dalton hosted by President Donald Trump on Monday evening as the Republicans rally their base in a final push before Tuesday’s runoff election.

In late November, Loeffler went into self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Her campaign said she developed no symptoms, and she resumed campaigning after later tests came back negative.

Both Perdue and Loeffler have frequently worn masks on the campaign trail, but have also attended large events — including rallies with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — where people attending crowded close together, many of them without masks.

Perdue is seeking his second Senate term in a state where Democrats are gaining influence, largely because of a growing non-white population in Atlanta’s suburb. In November, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992.

The runoff race on Tuesday will decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. More than 2.8 million Georgia voters have already cast runoff ballots either by mail or during in-person early voting. That’s more than half the 5 million overall votes cast statewide in the Nov. 3 election.

The Associated Press contributed to this article