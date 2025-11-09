Senate works through weekend as government shutdown hits day 40

The Brief The government shutdown has reached day 40 as senators work through the weekend with no breakthrough in sight. The stalemate centers on whether to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits for one year.



Senators are working through the weekend for the first time since the federal government shutdown began.

It is now entering its 40th day.

What we know:

The Senate’s first weekend session got off to a slow start Saturday, as lawmakers searched for a bipartisan way to end the budget stalemate. At the heart of the dispute is funding for the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats have proposed an interim plan to reopen the government by renewing tax credits that help make health insurance more affordable for millions of Americans for one year.

"I know many Republicans stormed out of the gate to dismiss this offer, but that’s a terrible mistake," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. "Our offer is not a new policy. It’s simply agreeing to maintain current funding levels."

Republicans quickly rejected the plan.

"The Democrats' proposal is just more of the same – masking rising premiums and padding insurance companies' profits with more taxpayer dollars. The Democrat leader's proposal is a non-starter," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to scrap the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most legislation, so they can bypass Democrats altogether.

He also suggested that Congress send money directly to Americans to buy their own health insurance.

Schumer accused Republicans of neglecting the needs of ordinary Americans.

"Every single state is impacted. Most of all, Republican states," he said. "Doing nothing is derelict because people will go bankrupt, people will lose insurance, people will get sicker. And that's what will happen if this Congress fails to act. Republicans must act."

Big picture view:

The standoff has left hundreds of thousands of federal workers unpaid and many government services suspended.

David Levine, a professor at UC College of the Law in San Francisco, said the longer the shutdown continues, the greater the pressure will be on Congress to compromise.

"The election results earlier this week make the Democrats think the Republicans will blink," Levine said. "But as the air-traffic system starts falling apart and we get closer to Thanksgiving, that’s going to create a lot of pressure on Congress to get something done."

So far, Thune has not scheduled a vote on the Senate floor.

The chamber is expected to reconvene Sunday.