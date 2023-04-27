article

Hayward resident John Arthur Getreu was sentenced Thursday for a murder he committed more than 50 years ago, authorities said.

The 79-year-old former security guard pleaded guilty in January this year to the murder of 21-year-old Leslie Perlov committed on Feb. 13, 1973. Perlov was a Stanford graduate working at a law library.

Getreu was sentenced to seven years to life and will be eligible for parole in 2031.

"The long nightmare of John Getreu is over," said Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen. "I hope this brings some measure of peace to the loved ones of the people he preyed upon. And I hope that I never have to say his name again."

DNA evidence connected Getreu to the strangling death of Perlov.

Getreu was also convicted last year for the 1974 murder of 21-year-old Janet Taylor in San Mateo County.

On top of that, he was convicted in 1963 of raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl in Germany.

Getreu "escaped justice for over 40 years" when he was found living with his wife by Santa Clara County Sheriff's detectives.

Family members of Perlov attended the sentencing and gave statements as well.

Getreu's DNA will be kept in California's database to be compared to DNA from unsolved rapes and murders to potentially solve and close cold cases.