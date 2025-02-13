Series of earthquakes rattle Hayward

The Brief The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.7, struck at 5.03 a.m. The initial quake was followed by a magnitude 3.3 that hit around 11:52 a.m. Then at 11.54 a.m. a magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the area, followed by a magnitude 3.7. All four earthquakes struck about a mile from Hayward.



Hayward experienced a series of earthquakes on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Series of earthquakes

What we know:

The first earthquake, a magnitude 2.7, struck at about 5:03 a.m., approximately 1.3 miles from Hayward. About seven hours later, a magnitude 3.3 temblor hit around 11:52 a.m., about a mile from Hayward. Then at 11:54 a.m. a magnitude 3.2 rattled the area, followed by a magnitude 3.7.

What they're saying:

Several users on X reported feeling a jolt when the quakes struck.

"Heavy earthquake here in Hayward. Hope everything’s good. Woke my wife out of her sleep," one user wrote.

"Small but just enough to shake the office #earthquake," another user said.