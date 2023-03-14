Series of earthquakes strike near Hollister

article

A series of small earthquakes jolted residents near Hollister, California on Tuesday morning.

According to the USGS, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:41 a.m. about six miles southwest of Tres Pinos and approximately 30 miles south of Hollister.

A second earthquake of the same magnitude struck five minutes later.

A third 2.9 magnitude jolt could be felt at 10:47 a.m. that was followed by a fourth 2.6 magnitude quake at 11:07 a.m.

All four earthquakes were within a mile and a half of each other.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. KTVU will update it as new information is made available.