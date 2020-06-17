Service planned in Pinole for slain federal security guard killed in Oakland

Family and friends plan to gather Friday during a memorial service for federal protective service officer David Patrick Underwood.

He lived in Pinole and will be remembered at 11 a.m. at the Pinole Valley High School theater.

Underwood, 53, was killed and his partner was wounded on May 30 as they guarded the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland while a large demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was underway nearby.

“Pat Underwood was murdered because he wore a uniform,” David Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, said at a news conference at the Dellums building.

On Tuesday, prosecutors charged Air Force sergeant Steven Carrillo for Underwood's death, saying he used the protest as cover for the crime and for his escape.

Eight days later, Carillo separately faces state charges in the June 6 fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and the wounding of four other officers in the community of Ben Lomond outside the beachfront city of Santa Cruz.

A service for Gutzwiller is being held on Wednesday.