Seven Bay Area counties see surge in new COVID-19 cases

The Bay Area is now seeing an increase in coronavirus cases in seven of the nine counties since the state began loosening restrictions.

Now, Alameda County has the most confirmed cases after a jump of 40% from the week prior, which is more than Santa Clara County, to more than 450.

“We did have a larger loosening of our shelter in place restrictions that started around May 4th and that allowed for construction and more outdoor activities," said Dr. Elizabeth Pan, the interim health officer for the Alameda County Health Dept. "We, unfortunately, are seeing a lot of cases in our Latinx population so we’re also going to increase testing in those areas."

The number is in contrast to Santa Clara County, once the epicenter of the coronavirus, which saw just 164 new cases last week compared to the week prior.

"The collective action has prevented many people from becoming ill and prevented many people from dying and we are grateful to everyone in their collective work in enabling that to happen," said Sara H. Cody, M.D., Public Health Officer for Santa Clara County.

RELATED: Dr. Cody concerned California is reopening too soon

San Mateo County also says their number of cases grew last week more than it had in the previous three weeks, while Contra Costa County saw a spike to 177 cases last week compared to the week before.

Advertisement

Only two Bay Area counties, Napa and Solano, remained relativity on par with prior weeks.

Both have also continued to have the lowest number of COVID-19 cases among all Bay Area counties.