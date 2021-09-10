Seven new ‘Anpanman’ films premiere on Tubi

article

You may not have heard of him, but one of the world's most popular superheroes has a pastry for a head. And there's no time like the present to get acquainted with that bread-headed do-gooder.

On Sept. 10, Tubi announced the exclusive premiere of seven new films from TMS Entertainment’s "Anpanman" franchise. All seven of the new titles from the anime powerhouse are now available for both English and Spanish-speaking audiences.

The most popular character amongst Japanese children regardless of gender, Anpanman — a superhero with the head of an anpan, a popular Japanese pastry — is, per a press release, "a champion of justice who flies anywhere to help those in trouble, all the while keeping an eye out for his trusty nemesis, ‘Baikinman.’"

Audiences can now binge all seven titles, as well as two additional franchise titles already available on Tubi ("Purun, The Soap Bubble" and "Apple Boy and Everyone’s Hope"). In doing so, they’ll meet both Anpanman and his many, many, many friends — a roster that earned Anpanman’s world a spot in the Guinness World Records.

Read on for more on the titles exclusively premiering on Tubi, and start planning your binge-watch snacks now.

