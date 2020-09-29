Several earthquakes rumble near Milpitas

article

Four earthquakes ranging in size from a 3.3 magnitude as the most powerful to 1.3 struck near Milpitas on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first was a 2.7 magnitude quake at 8:16 a.m. The largest in the series was felt at 9:02 a.m. In between those two, there were also 3.0 and 1.3 magnitude temblors.

The earthquakes were all centered 10 kilometers northeast of Milpitas at 8:36 a.m., the USGS said.

The area had also felt two recent earthquakes on Sunday, including a 3.4 magnitude shaker.