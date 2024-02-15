Several students at a high school in Napa fell ill during class on Thursday, according to the police department.

Students at Vintage High School reported feeling unwell during their first-period choir class, said the Napa Police Department.

Teachers and staff removed the students from the room, and they received medical attention from campus nursing staff and emergency responders.

As a precaution, the fire department ordered a shelter-in-place while firefighters assessed the campus.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the illness among the students. Pacific Gas & Electric was called to the campus to check for gas leaks or carbon monoxide in the choir room but found none. However, the fire department has recommended that the school refrain from using the choir room for the time being.