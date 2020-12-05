Car caravan in support of Indian farmers blocks traffic on Bay Bridge

article

A protest in support of Indian farmers has clogged traffic at the Bay Bridge toll plaza on Saturday afternoon.

Posts on social media show the protesters, traveling in a car caravan from around the region, are demanding support for Indian farmers who are on strike.

The California Kisaan Solidarity Car & Truck Rally #FarmerProtest is headed to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, according to social media posts.

As of 5:00 p.m., motorists should expect severe delays and use alternate routes if possible, authorities said.