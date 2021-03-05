Severe traffic alert due to police activity on I-580 in San Leandro

article

California Highway Patrol has issued a severe traffic alert Friday evening due to police activity on westbound I-580 in San Leandro.

As of 8:12 p.m., CHP reports left and center lanes are now open but the right lanes remain blocked at MacArthur Boulevard and Dutton Avenue.

Motorisists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes. There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

The initial CHP alert went out around 7 p.m. when vehicles were being taken off the road at the Foothill Boulevard/MacArthur Blvd. offramp.

Details on the police presence in the area were not immediately available.