A Northern California family encountered a disturbing scene that police are now investigating as a hate crime.

The family found a severed pig's head on the doorstep of their Natomas home on Naponee Court on Monday morning, according to the KCRA.

"It's kind of like intimidating, disturbing, and a bit frightening as well," said the homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous.

Surveillance footage from the home showed a person wearing a hooded sweatshirt, leaving the pig's head on the porch shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"The head was positioned pointing to the door, and it had a nail on its nose, with what looked like blood all over it," the homeowner explained to KCRA.

The couple was preparing to leave for work when they made the grisly find. They called the police who arrived at the home and took photographs of the scene.

"I don't know why somebody would do that," the man said. He also questioned the perpetrator's intent, saying, "Why would somebody take so much time in the middle of the night to go ahead and do this? To what end? And what was the purpose of it?"

The family has lived at the home for nearly years and has never experienced such a crime.

Neighbors stopped by on Monday to console the family after learning about what happened.

The homeowner urged the community to remain watchful, saying, "be vigilant because today it's me. Tomorrow, it could be anybody. And if you see something, please report it."

As the investigation continues, the family and authorities are urging witnesses or people with information on the incident to come forward.