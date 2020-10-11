Sex assault survivors rally at home of Santa Clara County supervisor

Sexual assault survivors and victim’s rights advocates marched through Palo Alto to the home of Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian. They told KTVU the supervisor has ignored their concerns around Title IX.

Rachel Sun, a Gunn High School senior and President of the school’s Title IX Club said this march was in response to a Board of Supervisors meeting that happened on September 22. Supervisor Simitian, Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, and Supervisor Mike Wasserman all voted against the starting a review, which would have analyzed sexual violence and harassment policies in South Bay schools.

“It's honestly really frustrating when your elected public officials does not listen to you,” said Sun.

Instead, Simitian, Ellenberg, and Wasserman voted to take two months to review the referral. Students at the rally called this a delay tactic. They want Simitian to change his vote.

”It’s not ok they're not acting up and not doing what's right,” said advocate Quentin Swindells. “And I'm very mad we don't get proper representation in government and in our schools. We just don't feel safe at our schools and that's not right."

"I would like to tell Joe Simitian that I don’t have the power to stop my abuser, but he does,” said Isabella Pistaferri.

When reached for comment, Supervisor Simitian released this statement: “The Board majority thought that the work should be done thoughtfully and thoroughly. These issues are too important to do otherwise.”