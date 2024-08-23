Sex offender on parole arrested in San Rafael, accused of stalking, attacking women

A sex offender out on parole was arrested Wednesday in San Rafael after allegedly attacking, crudely gesturing at, and stalking at least three females along Second Street, B Street and C Street in downtown San Rafael around 9 p.m.

Willie Jessie Clinton-Jones, 44, of San Rafael, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He is accused of following and harassing a woman in a local grocery store. He also allegedly began to harass and then chase another victim for several city blocks. Fortunately, the victim got another person's attention, and Clinton-Jones fled the area, police said.

A third woman reported that Clinton-Jones followed her while gesturing at his groin area. He allegedly followed her to a residence and then fled when her spouse appeared.

"During a want and warrants check, it was learned that Clinton-Jones had just been released from jail about 24 hours prior after being arrested and booked for being under the influence of drugs and a parole violation," said a statement from the San Rafael Police Department.

Clinton-Jones is known to San Rafael police for several arrests involving dangerous and indecent criminal acts, the department said. Police said he has arrest records spanning from 2017 to 2024, including for child annoyance after being on different high school campuses.

Clinton-Jones was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of felony stalking and violating the terms of his parole. He is currently being held without bail due to a parole hold.