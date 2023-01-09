Crews working hard in San Francisco to prepare for next round of rain

San Francisco and the Peninsula are cleaning up after this latest round of storms. Crews are working hard to clear what they can and prepare for more rain in the forecast.

In San Francisco evidence from this latest series of storms was everywhere, from puddles in the road, to major thoroughfares that were closed down. Park Presidio northbound through Golden Gate Park, ordinarily a heavily traveled section of road, was empty for hours as crews first cleared a flood, then cleared mud from the roadway.

In San Bruno, it was downed trees that led to a series of problems. Saturated ground and high winds brought this pine tree crashing down onto an SUV and garage Saturday night into Sunday.

"We've been watching it over the years, but this has been an unusual season," said Monnie Boldt. "You know, we've had so much rain up here, and you can even step on the ground and feel it squish and we get a lot of high winds up here. So, it was just bound to happen."

Boldt says her neighbors are fine, just shaken up after the incident. "Sunday morning was an interesting morning, you're kind of in shock and you know we felt really bad for them because their car is damaged," said Boldt.

Just a few blocks away the winds brought down a tree branch, this one hitting electrical lines on the way down, knocking out power to parts of this San Bruno neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m.

"We did see the sparks and then we hear the pop," said Roberta. "So, they've fixed the line now, but we still don't have any power."

Neighbors say they're waiting for what Mother Nature has in store for an encore. "Oh, we're going to stay, yeah," said Roberta, who did not give her last name. "Yeah, we have a generator, so we'll just use that."

We've heard reports of crews working 16-hour days to clear downed trees, taking advantage of today's brief break between storms to tackle as much work as they can before the next round of storms roll in.

