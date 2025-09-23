SF cafe owner announces candidacy for District 8 Supervisor



A San Francisco café owner and nonprofit co-founder has announced that he will run for District 8 supervisor when the current supervisor term ends.

The district covers the Castro and other neighborhoods.



After his formal announcement on Monday, Manny Yekutiel gave his only on-camera, television news interview to KTVU's Amber Lee about his plans and priorities.

The 36-year-old has already received a major endorsement from Rafael Mandalman, the current District 8 supervisor.



Yekutiel said he's expecting a lot of hard work ahead.

He started his campaign talking to small business owners and people on the street.

He has launched what he calls a listening tour.

"I'm asking the questions of the residents and the community members and business owners, what do you need? What problems do you need fixed? What is your assessment of the city right now?" said Yekutiel.

He has owned Manny's Cafe on Valencia for seven years, it's a popular gathering spot for civic engagement.

He also co-founded the Civic Joy Fund with Mayor Daniel Lurie, before Lurie was elected to office.

It's a nonprofit that helps fund community gatherings, such as the Chinatown night markets,

in order to revitalize the city.

Yekutiel described himself as a problem solver.



He said he's walked in the shoes of small business owners, including having his café vandalized.

"I've had to deal directly with city permits, city bureaucracy with varying issues with the city's economy. I'd bring real world experience as an employer, as a business owner, as someone who's built a business from the ground up," said Yekutiel.

His priorities include thriving storefronts and vibrant neighborhoods, clean and safe streets, and housing for a livable city accessible to anyone committed to building a future in San Francisco.

Yekutiel said it's a critical time in the resurrection of the city.

He's originally from Los Angeles. He said he wants to give back to San Francisco, a city he loves.

"I came to San Francisco 12 years ago after being disowned by my father, and really I had nowhere else to go. The city took me in. I didn't really know anyone. I didn't have a lot of money. I didn't have a job. And San Francisco has given me not just an amazing, magical, inspiring, joyous place to live, but it's given me chosen family. It's given me community. It's giving me home," said Yekutiel.

He plans to formally launch his campaign on Sunday with a picnic at Dolores Park.



He said he's already raised a significant amount of money.



So far, no one else has formally announced that they're running.

KTVU has spoken with one other person who is considering entering the race.

The filing period is next May.

