SFPD offering $125k for information in 2014 cold case

Police and the parents of a San Francisco man killed during a robbery attempt are asking the public for help in solving a case they say has gone cold, and are hoping that a newly increased reward will bring answers and justice.

Nine years ago this week, Michael Marquez was shot and killed on Noe Street in San Francisco.

"We are thankful for Michael's life," Ramon Marquez told KTVU as he and his wife Patricia stood in front of the memorial they put up in their home in their late son's honor.

They said they're thankful for the 22 years they had with their only son, but the couple's wait for justice has been agonizing.

"You took away my son," said Patricia Marquez. "It makes me very sad. It makes me very sad that I don't have my son anymore."

Around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2014, police said Michael was walking with two friends along Noe street in San Francisco's Duboce Triangle neighborhood when they were approached by four men.

The suspects ordered them to get down on the ground during a robbery attempt.

Police say the two friends complied, but Michael questioned the suspect who confronted him. That's when the suspect fired a warning shot into the ground.

"This is where Michael ran down when he realized that the guy had a real gun," said Daniel Cunningham, a San Francisco Police Department cold case investigator.

A witness said the suspect chased Michael and shot him in the stomach. Michael later died at the hospital.

"We think there are people in and around this area that may have heard the first shot and may have information they chose not to provide to the police back in 2014," Cunningham said.

Police said it appears nothing was taken.

Investigators released an image of the suspects' vehicle. They say the four men got into a late 1990s black four-door Honda Accord that was double-parked and took off.

"They did not kill a thug. They did not kill a person who was mean-hearted," Ramon Marquez said.

Michael's parents described him as being kind and protective and that he had just started working at a bakery.

"They took away our future. My son would want to be married and have kids," Patricia Marquez said.

Police said they recovered the gun used in the homicide nine months after Michael was killed, but said it was stolen and has not led them to the suspects.

"I want justice to be done, so this person who killed my son won't go out again and shoot another person," said Ramon Marquez.

Police are offering $125,000 in hopes of getting people with information to come forward. The Marquez family said they will never give up hope that the case will be solved.

