SF fatal New Year’s Eve hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of running down and killing two women in a San Francisco crosswalk on New Year's Eve entered not guilty pleas in court on Tuesday.

Troy McAlister appeared in court to enter those not guilty pleas and the judge ordered him to be held without bond. For now, he is still in custody.

McAlister's not guilty pleas to a long list of felony charges, include two counts vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, leaving the scene of the collision, drug and firearms charges.

Public Defender Scott Grant said it's still very early in the course of this case.

"The questions about exactly what happened and why are very important," said Grant. "I've only just begun to receive the information necessary to make a legal determination in this case."

The judge said that given the risk to the community, McAlister will remain in jail for now.

Advertisement

"At this time the court does find that the facts are evident that the presumption is great related to this, this was a violent felony, that the release of the defendant at this time...there's clear and convincing evidence indicating that there would be serious bodily harm if he was released at this time."

The district attorney's office, under fire recently, facing critics who said the office is too lenient, released a statement saying the incident was a tragedy, "we filed numerous felony charges against Mr. McAlister and we are seeking his detention in jail pretrial. We will hold Mr. McAlister accountable and we are working with our justice partners to improve communication and collaboration."

McAlister's attorney also weighed in, saying the incident was indeed a tragedy, one that some may be using to push an agenda and said all parts of the criminal justice system should have been working harder to prevent. "I suggest there is enough blame and questions of accountability for many parts of the criminal justice system," said Grant.

McAlister will remain in jail until at least January 20, that is his next scheduled court date.