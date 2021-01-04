Suspect in deadly SF hit-and-run reportedly stole car from date

The hit-and-run suspect accused of killing two pedestrians in San Francisco reportedly stole the car from a woman he'd met on a dating app.

Troy McAlister, 45, stole the car that killed two women in the SoMa neighborhood on New Year's Eve from a date that he left stranded at a burger restaurant in Daly City two days earlier, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

It was already known that McAlister, a parolee with recent arrests for alleged auto thefts, had been driving a stolen car at the time of the deadly collision.

On Monday, McAlister was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, possession of a firearm, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, leaving the scene of a collision, driving a stolen vehicle, transporting a controlled substance and burglary, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

The date who met McAlister at Nation’s Giant Hamburgers gave police his name and address and said he had shown her a gun before ditching her, the Chronicle reported.

Two days later, McAlister struck 60-year-old Elizabeth Platt and 27- year-old Hanako Abe in a crosswalk and tried to flee on foot, but was thwarted by bystanders, according to a witness who spoke to KTVU.

At the time of the crash, he was on parole for robbery and had been arrested again in San Francisco in November and December, but city prosecutors chose not to file new charges.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin said those cases were referred to parole officers who have "more leverage" to keep a person in custody for parole violations.

