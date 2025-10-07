San Francisco firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Hayes Valley
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon along the 400 block of Laguna and Fell streets.
The fire has burned two buildings in the area, according to the fire department.
Video shows smoke and several firetrucks in the area.
Authorities say one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the fire.
San Francisco emergency officials are asking residents to avoid the area as crews respond.