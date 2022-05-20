Ghirardelli chocolate store reopens with fresh look and free sundaes

The legendary San Francisco Ghirardelli chocolate and ice cream parlor reopens Friday with a brand-new look and an innovative chocolate experience.

Besides a visual makeover, visitors would also be able to see fresh chocolate bars being made on-side, the only place in the U.S. that does it, according to Justin Reese, Vice President of Retail and eCommerce at Ghirardelli Chocolate Company.

Small batches of chocolate fudge and waffle cones will also be made on-site for the "sensorial experience."

"One of the things we wanted to do here in this store is to bring a lot of the sensorial elements on display," said Reese.

The reopening also coincides with the company's 170th anniversary. To celebrate, the first 170 visitors after the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. will get a free sundae.

Eight Inc., the firm that designed Apple retail store, was in-charge-of redesigning the 5,985-square-foot chocolate shop, according to Eater.