SF Giants' former announcer to join Mayor Breed at re-election campaign event

The former San Francisco Giants public address announcer, Renel Brooks-Moon, was accustomed to saying ‘play ball’ at Oracle Park. Now, she's playing politics and going to bat for Mayor London Breed.

Mayor Breed officially kicks off her re-election campaign at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday at 10 a.m. Brooks-Moon is slated to be one of Breed's special guests, which will also include musical acts and celebrities.

Fans and public officials were stunned this past March when the team abruptly announced they were parting ways with their announcer of 24 years. The decision to part ways was over a contract dispute. At the time, the Giants characterized the split as amicable.

Brooks-Moon has fought for diversity, equity and inclusion in baseball. She and Breed are both pioneering Black women, with Brooks-Moon becoming one of the first Black women announcers in Major League Baseball. Breed became the first African-American woman mayor of San Francisco when she took office as acting mayor after Ed Lee suddenly died in 2017.

Both women are San Francisco natives. Upon parting ways with the Giants, Brooks-Moon said she was a little girl who went to Candlestick Park when the Giants played there. She said she never imagined that she'd grow up to do this. Breed was raised by her grandmother in the Western Addition.

Breed is expected to share her vision for San Francisco at the event. Some of the incumbent mayor's political opponents in November's election include; Board of Supervisors' President Aaron Peskin, Supervisor Ahsha Safai, former San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell, and former CEO of Tipping Point Community Daniel Lurie.

Brooks-Moon has received multiple awards, accolades and achievements throughout her decorated career.