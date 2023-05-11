SF health leaders encourage mpox vaccine before Pride celebrations

article

As summer approaches and Pride celebrations gear up next month, San Francisco public health officials are encouraging residents to receive both doses of the mpox vaccine.

Though cases have dropped considerably in San Francisco, mpox, formerly referred to as monkeypox, is still popping up around the United States, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Last year, SFDPH administered over 50,000 doses of the vaccine to stop the spread of mpox.

"Cases of mpox in San Francisco remain low, however, we remain watchful, as several new cases have recently been reported in other parts of the country. We want to make sure that everyone can enjoy a happy and healthy Pride," said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. "If you received your first dose of the mpox vaccine, even if it was in the fall, it is not too late -- now is a great time to get your second dose."

Anyone seeking protection from the infection can receive a vaccine, though the department especially recommends the vaccine to people living with HIV, anyone taking PrEP medication, and men, transgender people and nonbinary people who have sex with men, transgender people or nonbinary people. The department predicts that if cases increase again, these groups would be the most affected.

Residents are eligible to receive their second dose of the mpox vaccine 28 days after their first dose.

SFDPH is partnering with Folsom Street Events and the Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District to administer first and second doses of the vaccine at SOMA Second Saturday celebrations in May and June.

The first vaccine event will be held this Saturday on 12th Street between Folsom and Harrison streets from noon to 5 p.m.

More information on where to access mpox vaccination sites can be found on the city's website at https://sf.gov/information/mpox-vaccine.

