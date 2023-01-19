San Francisco hit-and-run survivor wants to be a voice for helping others



A San Francisco woman who survived a hit-and-run crash that left her with life-threatening injuries, shared her story about recovery.

Alex Tamez said she has a responsibility to help others. She also spoke about her frustration in dealing with one aspect in her journey.

Tamez is embracing her second chance at life almost one year after a life-threatening crash. She's grateful to be alive.

"I do feel like this is a gift in a way because I've gotten so much out of this experience," said Tamez.

She is currently in Texas where she's with family as she recovered from her injuries.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2022, Tamez was riding her bicycle home from work.

She was on 3rd Street in the Bayview District when a black sedan sped up behind her and struck her.

The driver fled the scene.

It left Tamez in a coma for six weeks suffering from a traumatic brain injury.

She said the crime remains unsolved.

"My job now as a human being is to use my voice for change for the better," said Tamez.

She wanted the city to install more surveillance cameras and increase safety for bicyclists.

Tamez said she's also having a tough time working with a victim services representative from the District Attorney's Office after qualifying for monetary compensation that comes from the state.

Money that she said will help her return to San Francisco, the place she calls home.

"What the heck is taking so long?" she questioned, saying that her application for help was done a month or two after the crash.

"We really don't have control over the time frame. But it's really our duty in that moment to get the victim up to date and understanding the process," said Monifa Willis, chief of Victim Services with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. "All of our advocates carry a heavy caseload. They carry really high caseloads, some up to 300 victims at a time."

Tamez says she is determined to resume her life in San Francisco.

She worked at Waterbar Restaurant at the time of the crash. Her employer has a job waiting for her.

"We just want her to live her best life," said Pete Sittnick, managing partner of Waterbar. "The staff is like family so when you lose someone,

it's like losing a family member."

Tamez hoped to be back in San Francisco by June when she will celebrate her 34th birthday.

"At the end of the day, we have to be able to take what life gives us and find the good in it," said Tamez.

When she returns to San Francisco, she plans to find the people who witnessed the crash and rushed to help her.

She said she wants to thank them for saving her life.

For crime victims needing help, go to www.sfdistrictattorney.org or call Victim Services 1-628-652-4114 or the front desk 1-628-652-4100.



