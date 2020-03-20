SF local businesses report slight uptick in business on day 3 of shelter in place

Here in the Bay Area, people are already getting familiar with the shelter in place routine.

For millions, this is day three.

People seem to be staying close to home except for essential business.

On Chestnut Street in the Marina District, there are lots of businesses, but only a few were open.

Still, it was a popular place for people wanting to take a stroll.

There were folks shopping at a pharmacy and buying takeout food.

At Delarosa Restaurant, workers said they're getting more business Thursday than the day before.

"It got busier and busier. I think in the beginning, people had a lot of food at home. Now they're venturing out," said Khalid Mushasha, director of operations at Delarosa.

"Being cooped up inside the house all day, it's weird. It's only day 3," said Maria Klionsky who lives in the area.

At a briefing Thursday, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said most people are complying with the stay-at-home order, "We've seen an overall tremendous response from the people of San Francisco and we appreciate that."

In Daly City, KTVU learned that the state has acquired bankrupt Seton Medical Center and plans to lease 177 to 240 beds to treat Covid-19 patients.

"The United States is watching the Bay Area. so for us to be pro-active and making sure we can address this with hospital beds for people who are going to need it, it's important," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa,

An ICU nurse said preparations are underway to bring in one hundred travelling nurses to help deal with the expected surge.

She said there are currently 14 patients admitted who may have Covid-19 and at least one confirmed positive.

"I've been a nurse for 30 years. I've been at Seton for 25. This is probably the biggest thing to hit us," said Debra Amour, an ICU nurse at Seton.

To protect healthcare workers, Amit Dow, owner of GNC on Chestnut, started a drive to collect N95 masks and other protective gear people bought during the recent wildfires. .

He said a friend who's an ER nurse at Kaiser in San Francisco asked him for help.

"It's worrying if the nurses can't get them. What are we to do? So we're asking everybody who might have them, maybe they're saving them for the next fire, to donate them here," said Dow.

So far, the small business owner said he's collected several boxes of masks from folks just in one day.

By nightfall, Chestnut Street, an area with many bars, unusually quiet as people adapt to this new way of life.